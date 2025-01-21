Congo’s M23 Rebels Seize Eastern Town Of Minova

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A rebel spokesperson and provincial governor on Tuesday said the Democratic Republic of Congo’s M23 rebels have seized the eastern town of Minova, a main supply route for the provincial capital Goma.

The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in the Central African country’s east since 2022.

Congo and the United Nations accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its troops and weapons. Rwanda denies this.

“Minova is in our hands,” said Corneille Nangaa, leader of the anti-government Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes M23.

The fall of the town could put the key eastern city of Goma, around 40 km away, in the rebels’ sights. The town’s capture was confirmed by provincial governor Jean-Jacques Purusi.

Congo’s Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya told Reuters the government had been monitoring the situation since 5 a.m. local time (0400 GMT).(Reuters/NAN)