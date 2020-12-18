Abducted Schoolboys: Adamawa Orders Closure Of Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adamawa State Government has directed that all schools in the state should be closed.

The directive was given by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Education and Human Capital Development, Aisha Abubakar.

Although, no reason was given for the directive but it won’t be unconnected to the recent abduction of over 300 boys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

A terse statement signed by Aisha Abubakar, said: “The ministry of education and human capital development wishes to direct and announce the immediate closure of private and public schools in the state today being 17th December, 2020.

“Resumption date will be announced on a later date. All school administrators/authorities are to strictly comply with the directives.”

