Zenith Bank Deepens West African Presence With Entry Into Côte D’ivoire

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Zenith Bank Plc has announced the opening of its Côte d’Ivoire subsidiary, marking a pivotal achievement in the Group’s Pan-African expansion strategy.

The official opening ceremony, scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, is expected to attract senior government officials and regulators from Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, continental business leaders, and members of the diplomatic community, highlighting the strategic economic

ties and investment opportunities between the two markets.

The new subsidiary, licensed in December 2025 by the Ministry of Finance and Budget, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and regulated by the UMOA Banking Commission, will commence operations from its headquarters at SCI Wall Street, Avenue Noguès, Plateau, Abidjan.

The launch represents a strategic move to deepen the Bank’s presence in Francophone West Africa and strengthen financial intermediation within the West African Economic and Monetary

Union (WAEMU). Positioned as a gateway for cross-border trade and investment, Zenith Bank Côte d’Ivoire will focus on corporate banking, trade finance, local and offshore banking services, and structured financial solutions tailored to businesses operating across Africa and internationally.

Commenting on the launch, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said: "From the very beginning, our Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia CFR, set out to build a truly global brand with a strong presence across Africa and key international markets. The launch of

Zenith Bank Côte d’Ivoire is a bold step in realising that vision; opening a strategic corridor into Francophone West Africa and reinforcing our commitment to facilitating trade, investment, and enterprise growth across the continent. As we continue to expand thoughtfully and strategically, we remain focused on delivering world-class banking solutions that connect African businesses to global opportunities.”

The new subsidiary will be headed by MD/CEO Mr. Cédric Tano, a seasoned banking executive with over two decades of experience. Speaking ahead of the official opening, he said "We are proud to establish Zenith Bank’s presence in Côte d’Ivoire at a time of strong economic growth in the country and increasing regional integration. Our focus is to showcase the Zenith brand as a customer-centric institution that combines global best practices with deep local insight. We are well positioned to support businesses with innovative financing solutions, facilitate cross-border trade, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the Ivorian economy and the wider WAEMU region.”

The Côte d’Ivoire launch forms part of Zenith Bank’s broader continental growth strategy. In addition to the Anglophone countries where it currently operates, and in line with the expansion into the Francophone market, the Bank has commenced its entry process into the CEMAC (Central African Economic and Monetary Community) region, with Cameroon as the focal point.

With a footprint already spanning Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, the United Kingdom, France, the UAE, and China, Zenith Bank continues to bridge African markets with global opportunities, enabling seamless trade and financial connectivity across the continent and beyond.

Founded in 1990, Zenith Bank has grown into one of Africa’s most respected banking institutions, boasting a robust capital base and a consistent track record of strong financial performance. For 16 consecutive years, the Bank has held the record of highest Tier-1 capital in the Nigerian banking industry. Built on the foundation of People, Technology, and Service, Zenith Bank continues to deliver innovative financial solutions while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and risk management. Its performance has earned it numerous local and international recognitions and endorsements.