Two Nigerians Killed In South Africa As FG Seeks Urgent Action

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Nigeria has called on South Africa to protect Nigerians living in the country after two citizens were killed in separate incidents linked to rising xenophobic violence.

The victims, Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, were confirmed dead by the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg.

According to the Consul-General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, Emmanuel died after allegedly being beaten by members of the South African National Defence Force on April 20.

Andrew was reportedly arrested on April 19 in Pretoria by the Tshwane Metro Police after an altercation. His body was later found at a mortuary.

The incidents have caused fear among Nigerians living in South Africa, with many calling on the Nigerian government to act quickly and ensure their safety.

The Nigerian mission said cases have been reported to the South African Police Service and called for a full and transparent investigation.

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa also raised concerns about increasing harassment and hostility toward Nigerians and other foreigners.

Its president, Frank Onyekwelu, described the situation as serious and urged both Nigerian and South African authorities to take urgent action.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission advised Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm, avoid trouble, and stay alert as protests continue in some areas.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, also called on foreign nationals to respect the country’s laws, while stressing the importance of peace and human rights.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is engaging South African authorities and expects them to protect the lives and property of Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

Both countries said they remain committed to maintaining strong relations despite the recent tensions.