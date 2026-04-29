Labour Party in Crisis as Datti Baba-Ahmed Defects to PRP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, has announced that he will be leaving the Labour Party and joining the Peoples Redemption Party.

He announced this during an interview on Channels Television’s programme Politics Today, aired on Tuesday.

Datti Baba-Ahmed said his decision was due to internal disagreements within the Labour Party, which he claimed has moved away from its original principles. He also alleged that certain internal actions within the party made his position difficult.

He stated that his exit would take effect at midnight and confirmed that his new political platform is the People Redemption Party, which he described as a long-established party with a strong history.

The interview was broadcast on Channels Television.