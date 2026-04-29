Faleke Secures APC Presidential Forms of N100m for Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Faleke, who represents Ikeja Federal Constituency, received the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on Tuesday in Abuja. The forms were presented by the APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, following the party’s announcement of the start of its nomination process.

The forms, which cost ₦100 million, are seen as a strong sign that Tinubu may seek a second term in office.

Faleke, who also leads the Tinubu Support Groups, collected the forms on behalf of the president.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections. Governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on February 6, 2027.

INEC also said party primaries will hold between April 23 and May 30, 2026. Campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for governorship and state assembly elections will start on September 9, 2026.