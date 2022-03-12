ACP Assaults Female Officer, Enugu CP Orders Thorough Investigation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Commissioner of police, (CP) Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the Command’s Criminal investigation Department CID to conduct a thorough investigation into alleged physical assault of a female officer, by an Assistant Commissioner of Police and Area Commander in-charge of Enugu Metro Area Command, ACP Oluseyi Okenla.

The Senior officer was accused of physically assaulting a female Police Officer, identified as Sergeant Helen Onoja, for no justifiable reasons.

Assistant Superintendent of police ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who is the Command’s Spokesman in a statement made available to African Examiner Saturday in Enugu, said the investigation is in view of establishing the facts surrounding the allegations and apportioning appropriate disciplinary sanctions on whoever is found culpable.

“The CP, while reassuring the general public that no stone will be left unturned in getting to the root of the matter and meting out appropriate sanctions, notes that the Nigeria Police Force remains a regimented and disciplined Agency of Government that has stopped at nothing to subject its personnel (male or female, or of senior or junior rank) to extant disciplinary codes, processes and punishments whenever they erred.

“Consequently, the Commissioner has enjoined the general public to avoid creating, or peddling skewed narratives over the incident as alleged.

He however, urged all sundry to count on the Command to activate the investigative and internal disciplinary mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that justice prevails.