ADC Alleges Political Targeting of El-Rufai, Others in Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress has accused authorities of targeting former governor Nasir El-Rufai and other opposition figures.

Speaking at a press conference, a party chieftain, Professor Muhammad Sani-Bello, said the party was concerned about what it described as politically motivated actions that could weaken democracy.

The ADC said recent developments involving El-Rufai were not isolated, but part of a broader effort to reduce his political influence. The party cited his exclusion from a ministerial appointment, ongoing proceedings at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, and the arrest and detention of some of his associates.

Those mentioned include Bashir Saidu, Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani, Jimi A. Lawal, and Aisha Galadima.

The party also alleged that agencies such as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the Department of State Services are being used selectively.

According to the ADC, prolonged detentions, changes in bail conditions, and what it called legal harassment suggest a political agenda rather than genuine law enforcement.

The party warned that such actions could undermine democratic standards if not addressed.