Adesina To Join Others For Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum In New York

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President of African Development Bank (AfDB) president Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will join other eminent dignitaries and global leaders for the second edition of the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), holding in New York, United States.

The conference which is scheduled for Thursday, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, is organized by the Nigerian government, in collaboration with the Africa Business Roundtable.

The NIEPF is expected to attract the presence of world leaders in politics, economy, media as well as Civil Society Oganisations and international media to focus on the vast economic potentials of Nigeria and Africa’s leading economy.

President Muhammadu Buhari will deliver the keynote address at the event and will also host a presidential session with fellow presidents and heads of delegations on issues that need joint action for African countries on the development drive such as the post COVID-19 recovery and financing priorities; Africa’s investment climate and market as well as de-risking the continent.

The NIEPF will bring together top Nigerian government functionaries as well as renowned and highly respected global public and private sector players rubbing minds on Nigeria’s economic outlook, focusing on Nigeria in the global economy; and international partnership for Nigeria on the development drive.

Other participants expected to attend include Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, and Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corp.

Dr. Adesina will also attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly to discuss global issues such as the impact of climate change, Russia’s war in Ukraine and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the first time in two years for the UN General Assembly to be held in-person due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The assembly’s theme this year, “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”, reflects the urgent and unprecedented need for global cooperation to confront these issues.

The AfDB’s delegation led by the president will participate in a number of high level meetings including the Global Food Security Summit, a high-level meeting on the Sahel jointly organized by the United Nations and the African Union; a presidential dialogue group on nutrition; a meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group on food, energy, and finance; and the inaugural meeting of the Global Leadership Council for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

The bank chief will equally meet with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the President of the Rockefeller Foundation Raj Shah, and other development partners.

Earlier in a press statement on Sunday, the media aide to the Presidency Mohammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu noted that the NIEPF will further open up the country’s economy to international capital and attract foreign investment in collaboration with the Africa Business Roundtable.

He added that there will be cluster thematic sessions on “Growing Nigeria’s Agriculture for Food Security & Access to Export Market with special focus on Impact of the Russia-Ukraine. War which presents opportunities for G7/G20-Nigeria Partnerships in Agriculture.

“Scaling up International Resources for Financing Education in Africa with emphasis on Making facilities to Link Government, Deal Sponsors and International Pools of Capital in Education and on Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector: Reforms, Results and the Road focusing on Scaling Up Investment into the Gas Market—Plants, Parks, Cylinders, Reinjection”, he stressed.