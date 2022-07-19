Advocates Of No Sex Before Marriage ‘Re ‘Wicked’ – Eucharia Anuobi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has stated that the proponents of “no sex before marriage” are wicked.

Anunobi, in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Monday, stated that those preaching against premarital sex are “completely out of their minds.”

According to the actress, how can intending couples know if their partners are good in bed if they don’t indulge in sex before pre-marital sex.

Anunobi further stated that it’s hard to refrain from sex with someone you’re attracted to.

“What’s this whole noise about? No sex before marriage? How can anyone say that someone should not indulge in sexual activity with someone who has already proposed? I mean I don’t understand. The proponents of this whole wicked agenda of no sex before marriage must be completely out of their minds.

Yes, if they are not out of their minds how can they recommend such a wicked thing? Okay, let me ask this question. How do I get to know if my intended (husband) is good in bed?

“I think I know the answer. I know the answer to the wickedness that lies in the heart of this proponent of this wicked principle. They are castrated eunuchs and frigid females.

“Yes, if they are not eunuchs and frigid female, they want to impose their dryness, their dry life upon the lives of orders. Oh yes, you know what? I think their libido is dead.

“Yes, their sex drive has gone down to zero. That is why they will say that we that are hot-blooded, you know, shouldn’t be like them, but we can’t be like them.

“How can we think we can be like them? Not to have sex with someone that I’m completely and sexually attracted to.

“I mean, someone has already proposed to marry me. I have proposed to marry a lady and someone says I should not get to know her.

“No, no, no, something is definitely wrong with these people. They are not of this world, because if they are of this world, they will understand that it is easy to stay and be looking at someone that you’re attracted to and not go under the sheets.”