AFCON 2026: Uganda Not Afraid of Super Eagles – Coach Paul Put

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Paul Put has stated that Uganda will be ready to face the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cranes, who are making their eighth appearance in Morocco, are drawn in Group C with three-time African champions Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania.

Nigeria and Tunisia, who had won the competition on home soil in 2004, are favourites to pick the two spots in the group.

However, Put, who took Burkina Faso to the final of Africa’s flagship football event in 2013, where they lost 1-0 to Nigeria, refused to be intimidated by the quality of opposition in their group.

“They (Super Eagles) are a perennial powerhouse. There are threats everywhere from their squad with top talent and European experience,” Put told CAFonline.

“We will respect all of them, but we are not intimidated. We will give a good account of ourselves.”

Uganda will slug it out with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their first game on December 23.