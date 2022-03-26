AfDB, ECOWAS Pull Resources Together To Support Pharmaceutical Industry In West Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for $3.56 million in grant funding to support the development of pharmaceutical industries in West Africa.

The agreement was signed by the representatives of AfDB and ECOWAS in Abuja on Wednesday. The project’s total cost is $3.77 million, to which the ECOWAS Commission will provide $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in-kind.

The ECOWAS Commission will be the executing agency for this project, which will run for two years, starting from this year. The West African Health Organisation will be the implementing agency.

The funds will support the implementation of regulations to allow duty-free access to pharmaceutical raw materials, packaging, and finished products under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff. It will also help establish an effective regional pharmaceutical regulatory ecosystem by providing technical assistance programs for regional regulatory authorities.

The project will enhance the pharmaceutical industry’s competitiveness through improved quality and product standards and help ensure that the region complies with best practices in manufacturing pharmaceutical products and supplies.

In addition, it will also strengthen regional training institutions and laboratories to ensure that the required skills are available to support the industry’s regional growth in a gender-sensitive and environmentally friendly manner.

ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Industry and the Private Sector, Mamadou Traoré, who signed the agreement for the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Support Project in West Africa on behalf of his organisation, said local production of pharmaceuticals and biologicals has become an imperative and a regional priority, as is the provision of healthcare delivery services.

“The African Development Bank’s support of these priorities will help ECOWAS achieve its development objectives”, he said.

AfDB’s Managing Director for Nigeria, Lamin Barrow noted that the COVID-19 crisis has further exposed the fragility of our national healthcare systems and posed significant disruptions to the global health and pharmaceutical supply chains. This, according to him, underscores the urgency of accelerating efforts to ensure a minimum level of supply of health products.

In response to calls from the African Union and the pharmaceutical industry, the AfDB has taken a leadership role in developing and driving a continental Vision and Action Plan for a new African Pharmaceutical order. Bank Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina announced last year that the institution would mobilize up to $3 billion to support this development.

The project will also advance the Bank’s efforts to support the harmonization of the regulatory environment for pharmaceuticals across Africa at the regional and continental levels. This, in tandem with the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area, will deepen intra-African integration and trade, boosting regional markets.

The Bank’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, Solomon Quaynor said: “To develop the pharmaceutical industry, the African Development Bank will help to develop local production capacities to increase the market share of African (local and regional) pharmaceutical production value to 45-55 percent by 2030.”

The project aligns with three of the African Development Bank’s High Five strategic priorities: Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. It also advances the Bank’s Regional Integration Strategy for West Africa, and is in line with the Bank’s gender strategy, and its strategic response to the Covid-19 pandemic.