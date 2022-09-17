AfDB’s New Report On Transboundary Waters In Africa For Launch Next Week

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced that its new report on transboundary waters in Africa will be launched next week.

The report entitled, “Climate-proofing Transboundary Water Agreements in Africa”, will be inaugurated by the Water Development and Sanitation Department of the AfDB on September 21.

The virtual launch of the report will be focused on mainstreaming climate change in transboundary water agreements in the African continent.

The report serves as a starting point for adopting a systematic approach to agreements on transboundary waters in Africa. The publication addresses the lack of flexibility in the distribution of water and the management of hydrological variability.

By taking stock of existing agreements on transboundary waters in Africa, it assesses their management capacity, use and development of water resources, in addition to measuring the impact of climate change in this area on the African continent.

The event will present the findings of the report and feature several speakers from river basin organizations from around the world.