African American Entrepreneur Opens New Safari In Tanzania

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African American entrepreneur, Paul Allen Billings from Muskegon, Michigan, has opened the East Africa’s newest Safari in Tanzania.

The newly launched Safari dubbed, VisitTanzania4Less.com, is an African Safari Company dedicated to providing a safe safari that will advance visitors’ knowledge of the amazing country while leaving lifetime memories.

Africa is known for having the most wildlife in the world. It is also called the birthplace of the safari, which means ‘journey’ in Swahili.

Visitors will get an intimate experience. The safari will allow guests to explore the beautiful scenery while observing wildlife conservation and animals in their natural habitat.

President of VisitTanzania4Less, Paul Allen Billing said whether you’re planning a family vacation or a thrilling adventure, the company has an African safari designed just for you, by experts who have explored the land.

“We offer everyday people a chance to see the world’s best national parks while experiencing nature at its best with breathtaking views of the many animals you only see on TB. Our goal is for you to be swept away from the excitement”, he said

Similarly, Tour Operator Jasmine Laizer, who has over 15 years of experience in the tourism industry expressed the commitment of the VisitTanzania4Less.com team to showcase the beauty of Tanzania to visitors.

“We are Tanzania’s best safari company. We offer unique and unforgettable customized safaris in Tanzania. From spectacular wildlife and stunning landscape to beautiful beaches and fascinating cultures, we are passionate about showing you the wonders of Tanzania”, he added.

Certified Senior Tour Guide, Ramadhani Abdalah Awadhi is also very excited and poised to guide visitors on their extraordinary journey into what the company has to offer.

Awadhi, who completed his certificate of Tourism at the Data Star Training College in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania said: “I am welcoming people all over the world to travel and enjoy the wonders of Tanzania, Africa”.

A safari in Tanzania, according to a statement published on the company’s website, reveals the world’s premier safari destination: the Serengeti and its expansive plains, the largest un-flooded, and un-broken caldera in the world, the Great Wildebeest Migration, and the towering Mount Kilimanjaro. Enjoy lunch next to a hippo filled watering hole, spot the legendary tree-climbing lion, and watch as massive tusked elephants amble about the Serengeti on a once-in-a-lifetime safari.

“Tanzania offers travelers the opportunity to experience firsthand the Maasai culture, amazing animal viewing, and epic ascents up Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s largest free-standing mountain. Add a few days on the beaches of Zanzibar and you are in for a truly magical African adventure. Contact us to get a free personalized itinerary designed by our Tanzania experts”, the statement stressed.