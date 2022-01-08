Police launch Manhunt On Attackers Of Enugu Community

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State police Command says it has launched a thorough investigation into the recent killings, kidnapping and destructions of properties in parts Eha-Amufu, in Isi Uzo Council area of Enugu state by yet to be identified criminal elements.

The State Commissioner of police, (CP) Abubakar Lawal, who led other Heads of security establishments in the state on -the – spot assessment of the attacked areas, said the Command and other sister agencies are poised towards stemming security challenges in the state.

He added that aside a thorough investigation, the Command has equally launched manhunt of the assailants.

The Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe (ASP), in a statement made available to African Examiner said “Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, has today, 07/01/2022, alongside Commander of 82 Division Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army Enugu, Brig. Gen. Chris Ataki and the State Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Enugu State, Mr. Habu Daluwa, carried out on-the-spot assessment tour of Ogbete-Mgbuji village in Eha-Amufu community of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

“This followed report of attacks and other criminal incidents in the community.

“The tour enabled the Commissioner and the Security Chiefs to jointly assess, strategize and put in place immediate measures to avert further occurrence of the incidence and other heinous criminal acts, allegedly perpetrated by miscreants suspected to have intruded the area from border communities in Benue State.

“Meanwhile, on-the-spot assessment of damages caused by the assailants, who are alleged to have intruded and attacked traders at Orie Market in Ogbete-Mgbuji village on 06/01/2022 and also previously perpetrated acts of kidnapping and murder in other parts of Eha-Amufu community, revealed the murder of two unidentified persons, setting ablaze of a mini bus, motorcycles, shops and the destruction of goods at the market.

” To this end, the Commissioner, while describing the casualties and damages caused by the assailants as callous and unwarranted, has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Operatives to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area, launch a thorough investigation to ascertain the immediate and remotes causes of the incidents, and hunt the assailants.

“He assured the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to contain the situation, while urging members of the community to remain law-abiding and support the Police and other Security Operatives deployed to the area.

“The CP, and the team was joined in the tour by the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Hon. Jacob Abonyi, and the President General of Mgbuji Community Development Union, Barr. Chukwuma Ede, as well as other leaders and local security personnel of the community.