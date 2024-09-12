W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ajaero Not Invited By DSS Before Arrest – NLC

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, September 12th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says its President, Joe Ajaero, was not invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) before being arrested.

NLC spokesman, Benson Upah, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story (circulating in different media platforms) linked to  “sources within the agency (DSS)” that preceding his arrest, Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress was invited by the DSS but that he did not honour the invitation,” the statement read.

The “sources” further added that it was the reason for his arrest at the airport on his way to the UK. We would like to set the records straight as follows: In the days preceding his arrest, the Congress President had had a discussion with the DG DSS  on a courtesy visit.

“A Director  in the agency later  called the General Secretary  of the Congress  on the need to fix a date for the courtesy visit. The General Secretary however  explained to him that  he  would not be available until Friday (September 13). The said Director assured him they would give Congress leadership  a notice of not less than 48 hours for the visit.”

Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Aiport in Abuja, on Monday on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment, the NLC said.

 See the full statement below:

DISREGARD THESE  STORIES

The DG DSS last spoke with  Comrade  Ajaero  on Saturday night during which Ajaero told him he would be  travelling the next day, Sunday, adding that the courtesy visit would be paid after his return  on Friday, September 13.

The Congress President however missed his flight on Sunday and had it rescheduled to Monday, September 9th.

It was on that Monday morning he was picked up by the operatives of the DSS in a watch list operation on behalf of  a sister agency.

We want to re-affirm that Joe Ajaero is a law-abiding citizen heading the biggest pan-Nigerian organisation with an illustrious history of patriotism and will certainly not snub the DSS. He is a  trade unionist of international repute who serves on the executive  boards of world federations of trade unions. His constituency goes beyond Nigeria.

It is not in his  character to disregard invitations and precedents (his honouring the police invitation) attest to this.

 Benson Upah

Head of Information and Public Affairs

