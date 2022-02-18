Alleged Cocaine Deal: How Abba Kyari Worked With Drug Cartel In Brazil – NDLEA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has distanced its operatives from the 25kg cocaine deal involving a gang of police officers headed by a suspended deputy police commissioner, Abba Kyari.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, on Wednesday, faulted the claim that the agency’s officers at the Enugu airport were the ones who received information about the mule bringing the illegal substance from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The claim about NDLEA operatives’ involvement in the scam was spread by the police in a statement on Monday.

However, without directly referring to the police statement, Mr Babafemi faulted the claim which he described as inaccurate on Wednesday.

Contrary to the claim, Mr Babafemi said investigations had so far revealed that Mr Kyari and his police gang members were the ones who directly dealt with a Brazil-based cartel over the cocaine deal.

According to the NDLEA,“it’s an established fact that it’s the Abba Kyari’s team that was contacted by the cartel and without doubt the records clearly show how their ring works.”

Recall that after NDLEA requested for Kyari and others for interrogation, they were questioned by the police, after which they were handed over along with the report of their interrogation,” Mr Babafemi said explaining how his agency established the Mr Kyari-led gang in the drug deal.

He explained that a member of Mr Kyari’s gang, James Bawa, confirmed his communication with the Brazil-based informant prior the arrival of the drug courier in Nigeria on January 19, 2022.

Quoting a part of the police investigative report, Mr Babafemi said Mr Bawa, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed in his documented statement that he was informed by the Brazil-based informant identified as IK that a drug courier would be arriving on board Ethiopian Airlines in Enugu.

He said Mr Bawa explained further that a pointer from IK, the Brazil-based informant met with him at about 2.30p.m. on January 19, January 2022 outside the airport, and showed him a picture of the courier.

“Subsequently, they sighted the suspect as he exited the airport terminal after all arrival clearance formalities, and he was arrested with another associate.”

In the portions of Mr Kyari’s conversation with NDLEA undercover operative shared by Mr Babafemi, the formerly celebrated police officers detailed his involvement in the arrangement of the trafficking of the cocaine with the informant in Brazil.

Mr Kyari, according to the excerpts provided by the NDLEA, also gave details of how he bargained with the informant on how to share the proceeds of the alleged crime.

“Responding to our officer’s question on whether his boys are usually stationed inside or outside the airport, Abba Kyari said, ‘Yes, yes, some are outside while some are inside. They will just allow you to finish arrival formalities and arrest you the moment you come out.’

“The above no doubt establishes who the cartel was relating with and their modus operandi. Again, this is to correct inaccuracies in some reports and assure that the Agency will not deviate from an evidence-based investigation that will spare nobody found complicit.

The NDLEA’s statement came as a counter-narrative to the police authorities’ statement, which, on Monday, indicted the agency’s operatives in the cocaine deal.

While announcing the arrest of Mr Kyari and others in a statement on Monday, police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said “the two arrested drug couriers also confirmed that they have been enjoying this relationship with the NDLEA officers” at the Enugu airport since 2021.

Mr Adejobi added that “in this instant case” of January 19, 2021, the couriers had been identified and cleared by the NDLEA officers as customary.

He said the clearance by the NDLEA operatives was based on the “pre-departure photographs and other details” of the couriers they had received prior to the arrival of the cartel in Enugu.

The couriers, according to the police, “were on their way out with the narcotics when they were apprehended by the police.”

They also called on the NDLEA chairman to “ensure the identification, arrest and investigation of the agency’s officers who have also been found to be colluding with the international drug cartel involved in this case towards advancing the anti-narcotics agenda of the federal Government.”

But the NDLEA dismissed the allegation of its operatives’ collusion, although it did not make a direct reference to the statement by the police, on Wednesday.

Mr Babafemi shared in his statement, excerpts from Mr Kyari’s recorded conversation with an NDLEA operative, as well as the statement of one James Bawa belong to the police gang in an effort to “correct some inaccuracies in the information in the public space”.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that it has no reason to shield anyone who may be indicted in the course of the ongoing investigation of a 25kg cocaine deal involving a gang headed by DCP Abba Kyari.

“The agency in a statement on Wednesday 16th February, 2022 said it remains committed to evidence based investigation and its resolve cannot be weakened by any misrepresentation of facts.”

The police had earlier indicted Mr Kyari, who had been on suspension for alleged involvement in a fraud case involving a former Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass, aka Huspuppi, being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

They said Mr Kyari’s involvement in the recent allegation occurred while his suspension from service was subsisting.

On Monday, the police handed police officers involved in the cocaine deal to the NDLEA.

They include Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, Sunday Ubuah, an assistant commissioner of police, Bawa James, an assistant superintendent of police; Simon Agrigba, an inspector, and John Nuhu. John Umoru was said to be at large.

