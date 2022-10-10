Allow NCAC To Tackle ‘Nudity’ On Bbnaija, Muric Tells Lawmakers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has tasked the national assembly to support the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in tackling what it described as “nudity” on the BBNaija reality show.

The African Examiner recalls that NCAC had earlier called on the National Assembly to allow the body to sanction BBNaija and popular crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Reacting, MURIC, in a statement, tasked the lawmakers to empower NCAC towards ending what it described as “nudity” on the show.

The Islamic rights society stated that it was in support of the calls made by Segun Runsewe, the NCAC director-general.

“MURIC supports Runsewe’s call and we see no reason why the NASS will hesitate to give him all necessary backing. BBNaija’s reality TV show is the devil incarnate misleading Nigerian youth,” the group said.

“BBNaija is forcibly dragging our youths to a world of nudity, debauchery, and shamelessness. BBNaija constitutes a potent threat to every home. It is open rape of our cultures, values, and norms. BBNaija is luciferous.

“The NASS will have its name indelibly carved in letters of gold if it hearkens to the plea made by Runsewe.

“His appeal has revealed the weakness in our legal system. It has revealed that there are no extant laws powerful enough to stop romance and sex on our television channels. The time to give the law the teeth to bite is now.”