AMACOS’95 Members Set for 2022 AGM

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arrangements have reached top gear for the 3rd edition of the Association of Mass Communication Students (AMACOS’95), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta, Annual General Meeting (AGM), slated for this Saturday, August 6, 2022.

A press statement signed by the association’s Public Relations Officer, Boye Salau and Social Secretary, Lanre-Anjola Oyebode, said the event is themed: “Together Towards a Better Tomorrow”.

The AGM which holds at CMC Connect Headquarters, Oduduwa Crescent, GRA Ikeja, Lagos is expected to commence at 10am.

According to the organisers, the annual gathering which will play host to members in different parts of Nigeria and in the diaspora, will be streamed live on Zoom and Facebook page of the association.

The President of the Association, Ayo Makanju, in his pre-AGM message said he was elated to be part of yet another historical event, and therefore, “looks forward to meet, refresh and reunite with former classmates and colleagues, after last year’s meeting and 27 years after graduating from the alma-mater”.