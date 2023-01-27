American NGO Reaffirms Commitment To Clean Water In Western Kenya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Water Project, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), based in the United States of America (USA), has reaffirmed its commitment to building sustainable water projects aimed at bringing clean, safe, and reliable water to the communities of Vihiga County in Western Kenya.

The non-profit organization, which has a regional headquarters in Kakamega, Kenya, unlocks human potential by providing reliable water projects to communities in sub-Saharan Africa.

President and Founder of The Water Project, Peter Chasse gave the assurance shortly after his organization signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the County of Vihiga County. The County has five sub-counties: Luanda, Emuhaya, Hamisi, Sabatia, and Vihiga.

Chasse said: “We’re excited and humbled to be able to continue and greatly deepen our commitment to the people of Western Kenya as we provide access to clean, safe and reliable water to those who today suffer needlessly without it”.

The Water Project’s commitment in Western Kenya began over 12 years ago. The organization, leading and working through local staff and network partners, including Western Water and Sanitation Forum (WEWASAFO) and Friends of Timothy Foundation (FOTF), partners with communities to monitor and maintain nearly 1,300 water projects implemented across the region. Those water projects have an impact on approximately 450,000 people.

Similarly, the Programme Manager at The Water Project, Emma Kelly said the MOU which was signed on January 20, further validates the already established collaboration and symbiotic working relationship between both parties.

“The signing of the MOU represents a continuation of the strong working relationship between Vihiga County Government and The Water Project, acknowledging our joint mission to provide water access to the communities of Vihiga, to ensure the long-term sustainability of WASH infrastructure, and to build and share knowledge among sector actors”, he added.

The Water Project is working towards complete water and sanitation coverage in its service areas, beginning with Hamisi sub-county in Vihiga. The organization implements water and sanitation programs via borehole drilling, well rehabilitation, the protection of natural springs, rainwater harvesting, the provision of sanitation facilities, and hygiene promotion for vulnerable communities and institutions.

In 2022, the organization completed a mapping exercise identifying 16,021 public and private water points, in various states of use, to understand the true scope of work needed to reach basic water coverage for all residents. The organization will publish the results of this work later in the year as the longer term plans for the region come into focus.

While appraising the importance of the partnership, the Governor of Vihiga County, Dr. Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo said: “Water is one of our top agendas. The partnership [with The Water Project] envisions implementing interventions to provide water and sanitation facilities to Vihiga residents”.