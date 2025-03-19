Gender Based Violence: GOC Tasks Women To Push For Legislative Reforms

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Officer Commanding the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, has called on women to push for legislative reforms that will assist victims of gender Based Violence and assist the victims.

He made the call at the Division’s headquarters weekend during an event which is part of the celebration of the 2025 International Women’s Day IWD organized by the Nigeria Army Officers” Wives Association, (NAOWA, )82 Division chapter in partnership with Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative.(WEPBI)

The GOC equally stressed the need for a strong support for victims of gender based violence, saying the victims should be encouraged as much as possible.

He noted that gender based violence could be physical and sexual in nature and stressed that victims of the ugly development should not be abandoned but instead should be assisted.

The GOC further pointed out that some of the inequalities against women could be attributed to societal norms and advised that the girl child should be given the same opportunity in education like the male child.

He also averred that there was need to empower women and harped the need for NAOWA to upscale skills acquisition in 82 Division.

General Olatoye also urged women who are doing well in various areas to engage other women in mentorship.

Earlier, the Chairperson of NAOWA in the Division, Mrs Oritseseyisan Adeola Olatoye said it was her expectation that the women will learn a lot from the speeches of the resource persons to improve their lives.

She encouraged other sister agencies to look towards women, saying as wives , they were contributing a lot and still have more to contribute.

The chairperson, further added that she believed that at the end of the event, women will go back home and move barriers, change things and move ahead in life.

Delivering a lecture entitled ” Personal Development”, the Executive Director of WEPBI, Mrs. Ijeoma Joy Oguadinma told the women that there was need for them to give clarity to their personal vision.

She stated that personal development will enable them to have a personal vision of the future which gives clearer ideas.

The WEPBI boss also advised the women to accept what is coming and grow spiritually everyday by reading books.

” Give clarity to personal vision, personal development enable you to have a personal vision of the future which gives you clearer ideas

” Always accept to face what is coming and grow spiritually everyday by reading books” she stated.

The colourful event also featured a paper presentation on maternal Health by medical expert, Dr. Osuorah Chiefo Stephanie from the University of Nigeria Teaching hospital UNTH, who sensitized the participants on issues relating to their maternal health.