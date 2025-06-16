PDP Group Backs Bala Mohammed, Seeks Amaechi, Obi’s Return

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pro-PDP group, Bala Agents’ Mandate, has called on former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to return to their political roots in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join forces with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to rebuild a strong and united opposition.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday, the State Coordinator of the group, Amadi Chijioke, advised both men to shelve plans of forming a new opposition coalition, stressing that such a move would only weaken the fight to rescue Nigeria from alleged misrule and democratic backsliding.

“I strongly believe in the leadership of Bala Mohammed to lead the PDP to glory. I don’t think there is any need to bring Atiku Abubakar and others together to form a new coalition. I believe they should come back home — PDP is home.

“The likes of Peter Obi, the likes of Chibuike Amaechi — I am expecting these men to return and join Bala Mohammed in rebuilding the PDP, because right now, he is appearing alone in the system,” he said.

Backing this call, the National Coordinator of the group, Habib Musa, commended the PDP Governors’ Forum led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed as the most formidable and credible structure currently holding the party together.

He said the Forum has remained a symbol of unity and accountability amidst rising political uncertainties.

Musa faulted the recent defections of the governors of Delta and Akwa Ibom States to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The defection of two governors from our party has been touted as a significant blow. But let us be clear: these defections were not driven by ideology or principle, but by fear and opportunism,” he said.

“We assure the good people of those states that the PDP remains a formidable force, and we will soon reclaim the governments of those states through the ballot box.”

He faulted the suspension of democratic institutions in Rivers State and the attempt to shut down the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, accusing the federal government of using state power to intimidate opposition voices.

n a direct appeal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Musa urged him to close ranks with Mohammed and work for the unity of the PDP, despite his current role in the APC-led federal government.

