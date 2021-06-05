NBA Threatens To Sue Nigerian Government Over Twitter Ban

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has threatened to sue the Nigerian government if it fails to reverse its decision to suspend Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Recall that the Nigerian government on Friday announced the suspension of Twitter operation in the country about 48 hours after the microblogging site deleted a controversial post by President Muhammadu Buhari on the Biafra civil war.

Reacting in a thread of tweets posted via his twitter handle, the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, expressed the association’s concern over the development.

His words: “The Nigerian Bar Association finds no constitutional or legal authority to support the peremptory action of the Federal Government to suspend the operations of Twitter in Nigeria and deprive Nigerians of their right to freely express their constitutionally guaranteed opinions.

“Beyond the dent on our constitutional democracy, at a time when the Nigerian economy is unarguably struggling, the impact of arbitrary decisions such as this on investor confidence is better imagined.

“Consequently, if this decision is not immediately reversed, the Nigerian Bar Association will have no choice but to challenge same in the interest of the public and our democracy.”























