Anambra Legislator Dies In South Africa

Posted by Featured, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Majority Leader of Anambra Assembly Hon. Nnamdi Okafor is dead.

Okafor died on Tuesday night in South Africa.

Okafor, a second term legislator, represented Awka-South 1 State Constituency.

He came into the State Assembly in 2015 on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).



Details of his death are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Details Shortly…

