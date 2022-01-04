Anxiety In Enugu Community As Subjects Stage Protest Against Monarch

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Scores of residents of Nguru community in Nsukka Council Area of Enugu State on Monday staged a protest against the Traditional Ruler of the locality, Igwe Linus Obayi, calling for his sack from office.

Some of the placards displayed by over 500 protesters read thus” ‘ Igwe Linus Obayi must go, “We want Nguru Town Union or nothing.

“Gov Ugwuanyi we know you for your uprightness “come to our rescue, “Obayi why are you against the development of Nguru community” Obayi stop selling our community land, among others.

Speaking with newsmen, Leaders of the protesters, said the demonstration was to show the community dissatisfaction on how the Monarch had vowed that the community would not have Town Union executives in the past four years, he was elected traditional ruler.

One of the leaders, Professor Tony Onyishi, of Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria UNN Nsukka, said absence of town union had stalled development and denied the community representation in many occasions in Nsukka Local Government and Enugu State.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that series of efforts to install town union executives have been scuttled and frustrated by the traditional ruler.

“Town union members elected by the community last year, Obayi refused to allow them to function.

“The traditional ruler said unless the community allows him to select those that will be members of town union there will be no town union in Nguru.

According to him, the community was using the protest to pass vote of no confidence on the traditional ruler.

“The traditional ruler should allow the will of the people to prevail but if he fails again, the community will invoke relevant laws and seek for his removal as the traditional ruler of Nguru community,’ he stated.

Also speaking, Prof Ike Onyishi, Head of Department Psychology UNN, described Obayi refusal to allow town union to operate in Nguru as an act against the will and wishes of the people.

“Other communities in Nsukka town like Achara, Umukashi, Nru, among others have town unions, I don’t know why Nguru own will be an exception.

“Obayi should allow those the community elected as town union members else the community will be forced to ask Enugu State Government to remove him as traditional ruler of the community

The university Don, disclosed that officials from Enugu State Ministry of Rural Development that promised to come to Nguru today (Monday) to ensure that Nguru town union was recognized had been stopped from coming.

“Information available says our traditional ruler used his office and stopped them from coming .

“The number of stakeholders in the community involved in this protest will tell you that majority of the residents are not happy with Obayi.

” You know what it means for somebody like me to join this protest, is because I know all is not well in my community, “he said.

In his reaction, Mr Uchenna Ugwu, the President General town union elect in Nguru community said since April last year him and other members were elected, Obayi refused to recognize them.

Obayi According to him , said the only town union he would recognized and allow to work was the one he selected by himself.

“The constitution of Nguru community give 10 villages and two satellite towns the power to elect two people that will represent them in Nguru town union.

“There is no place in the constitution that says the traditional ruler should select those that will be members of the town union, “he said.

He added that after today’s protest ,that was a way of passing vote of no confidence on Obayi and the traditional ruler didn’t change to respect the will of people, the community would request for his removal.

“The worst is that Obayi is unilaterally selling some land owned by the community, that may be the reason why he won’t like town union to operate.

” If after this protest there’s no change, the community will ask Enugu State government to remove him and give the community another traditional ruler.

Effort to get comment from Obayi on the allegations was unsuccessful as the traditional ruler said he was not in the mood to say anything on the accusations.

“I am not in the mood to speak on these allegations now, when I am ready I will make my position known, he told newsmen publicly”