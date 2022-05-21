APC Chieftain Raises Alarm Over Endorsement of Delegates Lists By Enugu Rec

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The State Chairman of All progressive Congress APC Enugu Mainstream, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in the State, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, of trying to promote Illegality by accepting to sign lists of delegates for the party’s governorship congress ahead of its primaries provided by the embattled State Chairman, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa, Without conducting the exercise.

He alleged that “Mr Agballa who has being parading himself as the state party Chairman, confused the Congress Committee members from Abuja to abandon conducting the congress by instigating fear of attack on them by the dreaded proscribed members of the Indigenous people of Biafra and it’s militia wing IPOB/ESN

The party leader said privileged information reaching him has it that the Enugu REC has accepted to sign the delegates lists, even when no Congress took place in the state.

Ude, wonders how the congress which was never held could have generated the result that Agballa is lobbying INEC now to sign.

The APC Chieftain therefore, called on INEC to desist from any unholy alliance with Mr Agballa and to maintain the integrity with which the electoral body is known for.

He insisted that the delegate congress must be held in all the wards and local government areas of the state, which will be observed by INEC.

“But if the State Electoral Commissioner goes ahead to endorse any purported delegate list without the congress being held in all the wards and LGAs, an appropriate court action will certainly be taken” Ude warned.

He reiterated the fact that APC Enugu remains strong, will never be bought over by Ugochukwu Agballa and those sponsoring him.

Over three law suits challenging Agballa’s emergence as the Enugu APC Chairman are currently pending at various Courts.

Efforts by African Examiner to speak with the Enugu REC was not successful, as his mobile telephone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.