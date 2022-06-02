Suspended Accountant-General Released From EFCC Custody

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a N174 billion fraud.

Idris was released on bail from the custody of the anti-graft agency on Wednesday night in Abuja and has since been reunited with his family.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this to our correspondent on Thursday morning.

“The suspended Accountant-General is out on bail. He was released last night,” Uwujaren said.

African Examiner had reported that Idris was nabbed by operatives of the EFCC on May 16, 2022, in connection with a series of frauds that was initially thought to be N84 billion.

Three days after his arrest, Idris was suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to enable him to face his probe.