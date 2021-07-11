APC Dissolves Caretaker Committees in Zamfara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has dissolved the party’s executives in Zamfara.

Sen. John Akpanuodedehe, National Secretary of the CECPC, announced the dissolution in a letter dated July 9, 2021 and addressed to the dissolved Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman.

“I write to please inform you that following recent development within the party in the state, the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the dissolution of all the leadership organs of the party in the state (ward, local government and state executives).

“This development is with immediate effect,” the letter read in part.

It further said that a three man caretaker committee has been constituted to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The new constituted caretaker committee has Sen. Hassan Mohammed as Chairman with former deputy governor, Alhaji Muntari Anka as Deputy Chairman while Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, former Secretary to the State Government, would serve as member/secretary.

The CECPC extended its appreciation to the dissolved executives and urged them to give necessary support to the new leadership of the party in the state.

The change in leadership followed the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle from the PDP to the APC.

Matawalle was accepted into the APC on June 29, by his Yobe counterpart and Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala-Buni.

Matawalle was also declared the party’s leader in the state as enshrined in the APC constitution. (NAN)























