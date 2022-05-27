APC Primaries: Ubi Franklin Loses House Of Assembly Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin, has lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket. Ubi Franklin aspired to represent Yakurr constituency 1 of Cross River in the house of assembly.

However, the music entrepreneur did not get the party ticket as he lost out of the primaries held in Ugep on Thursday.

African Examiner writes that Franklin lost to Cyril Omni who is the special adviser on security to Ben Ayade, the governor of the state.

The music executive gathered 12 votes against 17 votes received by Omini. Also, Ubi Ubi Itam, another hopeful, emerged third with 11 votes.