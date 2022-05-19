APC Primary: Osinbajo ‘ll Be Disgraced – Omokri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former presidential aide under the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has stated that there is no way Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the coming primary.

He stated that the National Leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would emerge first in the presidential primary or former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan would come second.

African Examiner writes that Osinbajo is one of the 25 presidential aspirants who brought, filled and submitted the nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC.

Tweeting on Thursday afternoon, Omokri said, “I think by now it has dawned on Osinbajo that if APC primaries are by direct democratic free and fair primaries, he will be disgraced! He won’t even come second.

“It will be Tinubu first, and Amaechi or Lawan second. His only hope is a consensus candidacy. Am I lying?”