Desmond Elliot Defends Role in Failed Obasa’s Impeachment Plot

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot, has explained his role in the impeachment attempt against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa in January 2025.

Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency I, said he signed the impeachment notice because he believed it had the backing of the presidency at the time.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, the actor-turned-politician said he was out of the country when the incident happened.

“My wife and I travelled on January 13, 2025. We were in South Africa when the impeachment happened,” he said.

He added that he was surprised when he later found out that Obasa had been removed while he was away.

“I saw that almost everybody had signed, and we thought it was from the presidency. So I appended my signature,” Elliot said.

According to him, lawmakers later received clarification from President Bola Tinubu that the impeachment was not authorised, after which Obasa was reinstated.

Elliot also reacted to comments by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who suggested he almost lost his position over the incident, describing the remark as surprising.

The impeachment crisis began on January 13, 2025, when a majority of lawmakers removed Obasa over allegations including misconduct, abuse of office, and financial mismanagement.

His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was briefly elected as Speaker before Obasa was later reinstated after weeks of political tension and intervention by APC leaders.