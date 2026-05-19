Super Eagles Face Tough Road to AFCON 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian national football team have been drawn in a tricky Group L alongside the Madagascar national football team, the Guinea-Bissau national football team and the Tanzania national football team for the qualification series of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw ceremony took place in Cairo on Tuesday, with Nigeria once again set to face several familiar opponents in CAF competitions.

Guinea-Bissau have become a regular rival for the Super Eagles in recent years. Both nations met during the group stage of the 2021 AFCON, the qualifiers for the 2023 edition, and again in the tournament group phase in Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria also faced Tanzania in their opening group match at the 2025 AFCON, winning 2-1, while Madagascar famously stunned the Eagles with a 2-0 victory during the 2019 AFCON group stage.

The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda. As co-hosts, Tanzania automatically qualify for the tournament regardless of where they finish in Group L, meaning only one additional team from the group will secure a qualification ticket.

The qualification campaign will begin between September 21 and October 6, 2026, with matchdays three and four scheduled for November 9–17, 2026. The final qualification matches will take place from March 22–30, 2027.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, finished third at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and will be aiming to return to the summit of African football after last lifting the trophy in 2013.