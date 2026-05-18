Pharmacist Urges FG To Boost Local Drug Manufacturing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pharmacist, Henrietta Ukwu, has said that Nigeria’s dependence on imported medicines is too high and needs urgent attention from the government.

Ukwu said about 70 percent of drugs used in Nigeria are imported, describing the situation as unacceptable and worrisome.

She made the remarks while speaking at the 29th Annual National Conference of the Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria in Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to her, Nigeria has the capacity and resources to produce more of its medicines locally but is not fully utilising them.

Ukwu called on the federal government to increase support and investment in local pharmaceutical manufacturing to improve production standards and attract investors.

She said boosting local drug production would help strengthen Nigeria’s health security and reduce dependence on foreign medicines.