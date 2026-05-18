APC Clears Ndume for 2027 Borno South Senate Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ali Ndume, former Senate leader, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Borno South ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ndume emerged unopposed during the party’s primary election held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, after his main challenger, Abdullahi Askira, stepped down from the race.

Askira, who is the deputy speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, said he withdrew after consultations with party leaders and stakeholders in the district.

Speaking after his victory, Ndume thanked party leaders, delegates, and supporters for backing him. He promised to continue representing the interests of the people of Borno South.

He also praised Askira for withdrawing from the contest and described his action as a sign of loyalty to the APC. Ndume urged party members to remain united as preparations for the 2027 elections continue.

If re-elected in 2027, Ndume will return to the Senate for a fifth term. He previously served in the House of Representatives before moving to the Senate.