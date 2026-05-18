Army Chief Confirms Deployment of Nigerian Troops To Benin Republic

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has said Nigeria has deployed troops to Benin Republic to help fight terrorism and other cross-border crimes in the region.

Shaibu spoke during the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Abuja, according to counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama.

He said the Nigerian Army remains committed to working with neighbouring countries through intelligence sharing and joint security operations to tackle terrorist groups and criminal networks.

The army chief said the deployment to Benin Republic shows Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening regional security and improving cooperation against growing threats in West Africa.

Shaibu urged military commanders to remain focused and adaptable while working closely with other security agencies and international partners in ongoing operations.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for supporting the army through improved welfare, infrastructure, and operational equipment for troops.

According to him, the military has upgraded equipment, improved accommodation and healthcare services, and increased allowances for soldiers to boost their effectiveness and wellbeing.

Shaibu added that the Nigerian Army would continue to promote civil-military relations and support peace and development in communities affected by insecurity.

Last December, the Senate approved Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to Benin Republic as part of a regional mission aimed at maintaining peace and protecting democratic institutions after an attempted coup in the country.