APC speaks on theft of $50,000 at its National Secretariat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – APC has reacted to the news of theft of $50,000 at its National Secretariat saying that the stolen money was not connected with the proceeds of the sale of forms.

African Examiner recalls that on Thursday news filtered in, that the party lost $50,000 after a member of the party from Enugu State was reported to have been robbed of a sum of $50,000 around the entrance gate of the party’s National Secretariat.

Reacting to this development, National Publicity Secretary, APC, Mr. Felix Morka in a statement stated that the stolen money was not connected with proceeds of the sale of forms.

According to Morka, the party’s decision to relocate the venue for collection of forms to the International Conference Centre (ICC) was to reduce heavy human and vehicular traffic around the Secretariat with teeming aspirants and their supporters thronging the secretariat to collect forms.

Morka said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media regarding lost US Dollars at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

“On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a sum of $50,000 was reported lost by an individual around the entrance gate of the National Secretariat of the Party.

“To be clear, the lost money does not belong to the party. The loss is neither connected with proceeds of sale of forms nor with relocation of the venue for the collection of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the secretariat grounds to the International Conference Centre (ICC), as erroneously reported by the media.”

The party’s spokesman stated that as widely advertised and reported in major news outlets, all purchases of forms are done to designated bank accounts of the party and in any event, the fee for the said forms was set and denominated in Naira not US Dollars.

APC, therefore, tasked party members and the general public to disregard any reports or suggestions to the contrary as false and grossly misleading.