Tinubu’s Reforms Crucial To Nigeria’s Economic Recovery –APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress has heaped praises on President Bola Tinubu for his bold and transformative economic reforms, adding that the reforms have repositioned the country for sustainable growth.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party stated that Tinubu’s decisive actions, especially in the areas of fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and debt restructuring, have assisted in solving the long-standing distortions that characterised the economy of the nation.

According to Morka, the reforms of the present administration have not only brought back investor confidence but also brought over $50 billion in foreign direct investments, achieved consecutive trade surpluses since 2023, and also minimised the debt servicing ratio from 98 per cent to 68 per cent.

“These reforms were inevitable and crucial to stabilising and positioning the economy for steady and sustainable growth,” Morka said.

He was of the view that the removal of fuel subsidies and the harmonisation of exchange rates were crucial decisions that previous administrations did not implement.

According to Morka, Nigeria has recorded a GDP growth of 3.38 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 under the present leadership of Tinubu and this development was given a thumbs up by both the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank as a clear sign of a rebounding economy.

The spokesperson also harped on other key achievements of the administration, which include the clearance of the Central Bank’s backlog of foreign exchange obligations, overhauling the tax system, granting financial autonomy to local governments, and improving oil production, which now stands above 1.8 million barrels per day.

“In the face of daunting generational challenges, this President demonstrated political will never before recorded in our contemporary political history.

“Like a confident surgeon, he has enacted and continues to enact policy reforms skillfully designed to give our country not just a chance of urgent resuscitation but a real shot at rejuvenating wellness”, Morka noted.

The African Examiner writes that the statement is coming as President Tinubu marks two years of his first four-year tenure in office.