Aregbesola Vows To Work Against Oyetola’s Re-election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, has vowed to work against the reelection of his successor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Aregbesola said this at a political gathering in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primary on Saturday would determine Oyetola’s fate in office.

Aregbesola has declared his support for the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, as his preferred candidate to fly the party’s ticket.

African Examiner reports that Aregbesola is at loggerheads with Gov Oyetola.

He said, “Those we assisted are now against us and we have reported them to God. He (Oyetola) will not return for second term.

“Saturday’s primary election will determine his fate. The party has already said that we should conduct election after four years.

“I campaigned passionately for him under the rain, but he is now my enemy. I begged him for two years and even sent people to him but he refused. Everything we did together for eight years, he destroyed.

“When I saw that he was firm on this enmity, I told God about it. Even if Bola Ige comes back to this earth, he will join us,” he said.