Comedian Klint Da Drunk Survives Car Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian comedian Afamefuna Igwemba, popularly known as Klint Da Drunk, has expressed gratitude to God for surviving a car crash. While the car was damaged to a large extent behind, the humour merchant was unscathed.

Praising God for surviving the accident unscratched, the comedian posted some pictures of the wrecked car on his verified Instagram account. He captioned the photos, “Can’t believe I was in this car! Lord God Almighty, I thank you for the gift of life. You saved me and brought me out without a single scratch. Lord, I thank you!”

His friends, fans and colleagues have taken to his comment section to express their joy that Klint Da Drunk is safe and unharmed.

Ace Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim wrote, “Glory be to God. Thank You Lord.”

Veteran indigenous rap artiste, Mr Raw simply wrote, “Thank God for life.”

Also, popular Nigerian actor, Charles Inojie commented, saying, “Thank God o.”

Meanwhile, this would not be the first time the funnyman has been involved in a car accident. In August 2019, the 46-year-old entertainer took to his Instagram page to share pictures of the commercial vehicle he boarded, which had sustained a crumpled engine compartment and a shattered windshield. He said he got out with ‘very minor injuries.’

In the lengthy post, the comedian wrote, “Please, help me in praising God Almighty for delivering us from the jaws of death. Along Bauchi-Jos express road, we were involved in a terrible car crash. We boarded a golf 2 on charter as it was the only means to move.

“The driver was careful enough so I had no issues with him but then, out of the blues, a truck jumped right in front of us. The road was wet as it had been drizzling. The driver tried all he could to stop the car but the slippery road just made it look like he did nothing all I was shouting was “JESUS! JESUS!! JESUS!!!” and with a speed of about 100km/H or thereabout, we rammed right into the back of this truck.

“God being so merciful and wonderful, we got out with very minor injuries. How the tail of the truck was stopped from causing major damage to us is just God’s doing. God, I thank you for life, I thank You for your mercies, I thank You for Your Grace and for your love on sinners like us. May your name be glorified forever in Jesus Mighty Name!!! Amen!!!”