NECO Releases 2024 SSCE External Exam Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Examination Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2024 Senior Secondary School Certificate External Examination results.

According to the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Council, Professor Dantani Wushishi, 57,114 candidates secured credits in English and Mathematics, representing a 67.53% pass rate.

A total of 86,067 candidates sat for the examination, which saw a significant reduction in malpractice cases.

The number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice decreased by 27.7% compared to 2023, with 6,160 cases recorded.

The results were released just 62 days after the final examination, marking a notable improvement in the council’s processing time.

Candidates can check their results on the NECO website using their registration numbers and exam details.