Anthony Joshua Trends Amid DJ Cuppy’s Engagement To UK Boxer Ryan Taylor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Sunday, a video surfaced of Cuppy getting a ring from Taylor in what is believed to be a marriage proposal.

The duo shared a kiss in the midst of a crowd and in the background of ‘Marry You’, a song by Bruno Mars.

This development left fans in awe as the DJ acted contrary to expectations after earlier stating she was still single.

Given their relationship and public appearances, many had assumed Joshua and Cuppy would end up together.

Facts of DJ Cuppy’s purported engagement are still unverified as neither of the two has publicly spoken of it.

However, Cuppy’s fans have taken to Twitter to express surprise, with some others making congratulatory remarks.

@lollypeezle writes: DJ Cuppy on Twitter moved from “I don’t have a man” to “I’m engaged” skipping “I’m in a relationship” That’s how women do. “God when” “God when” but they are in a 4 years romantic relationship with one of the best guys in the world. Iro ti ba aiye yin je

@OGBdeyforyou writes: Dj Cuppy introduced Lerry to her family but na another man she Dey marry now. Fear women!

@TheMahleek writes : DJ Cuppy go engage boxer, incase Lerry wan do anyhow, dem go use punches clear him correct score

@Olamide0fficial writes: DJ Cuppy is engaged. I am so happy for her

@MaziNnamdiOnu writes : DJ Cuppy really loves boxers ooo. From Anthony Joshua to Taylor. Victor Anichebe tried, but he’s only a footballer . Congratulations Cuppy

@Gracieo__o writes : DJ Cuppy is one of those people who pretend to be single on the TL only to show up with engagement ring out of the blues