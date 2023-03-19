Assembly Election 2023: APC Wins 23 Seats In Ekiti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared 23 All Progressives Congress House of Assembly candidates in Ekiti State as winners of Saturday’s election into the state legislature in their respective constituencies.

The electoral umpire also declared two Social Democratic Party candidates winners while the remaining state constituency was declared inconclusive.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ekiti State, Prof Ayobami Salami, said, “The election at Ido/Osi State Constituency 1 is inconclusive. This is due to the fact that the margin of lead principle indicated a need for supplementary elections to be held in three polling units before a clear winner could emerge.”

Salami, in a statement by Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Ekiti State, Temitope Akanmu, said there was violent disruption of the voting process in three polling units – PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 all in Registration Area (Ward) 01 of Ido/OsI State Constituency 1.

In announcing the result, the Ekiti REC said the SDP candidate, Babatunde Omotayo, won in Ise/Orun State Constituency having scored 7,498 votes to beat Moses Ajayi of the APC, who scored 6,798 votes and Kehinde Ogunlade of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 582 votes.

Also, Oladele Ogunsakin of the SDP polled 4,566 votes to win Ekiti East 1 seat, having defeated Abraham Fatoba of the APC who got 3,595 votes and Emmanuel Adeyemi of the PDP, who got 22 votes.

The APC candidates who won in their various constituencies include, Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu (Irepodun/Ifelodun II); House Committee on Media and Publicity Chairman, Adeoye Aribasoye (Ikole II); former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mariam Ogunlade (Emure); former Commissioner for Environment, Iyabo Fakunle-Okhiemen (Ilejemeje); Abimbola Solanke (Moba 1); Adeyinka Adegbite (Ado 1) and Bolaji Olagbaju (Ado II).

Others are Adeteju Okuyiga (Ayekire/Gbonyin), Yinka Olowookere (Efon), Oluwole Akanle (Ekiti East II), Kareem Atunbiade (Ekiti West 1), Johnson Bode-Adeoye (Ekiti West II), Anthony Adaramodu (Ekiti Southwest 1), Michael Ige (Ekiti Southwest II) Ebenezar Ayorinde (Ido/Osi 2), Ademola Ojo (Ijero), Babatunde Oke (Ikere 1), Babatunde Idowu (Ikere II), Sunday Fatunla (Ikole 1), Olanrewaju Akindele (Irepodun/Ifelodun 1), Adeyemi Awoniyi (Moba II), Ademola Longe (Oye 1) and Sunday Odebunmi (Oye II).