ASUU Strike: Aisha Yesufu Blasts Minister For Walking Out On Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has berated the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for walking out on students during a meeting on Tuesday.

Adamu, in an impromptu meeting, with some members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Tuesday concerning the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, had walked out on the students.

The meeting was due to the massive protests staged by the students across the country on Tuesday calling for an end to the incessant strikes.

According to available information, the minister, however, walked out on the students as the meeting ended in a stalemate. According to Adamu, he stepped out of the meeting after the students accused him.

He said, “I walked out from the impromptu meeting with members of NANS today because the students were shouting, accusing me of putting the education sector to mess and asking me to step down from office.”

Reacting, Aisha Yesufu, on her Twitter handle, stated that the minister has failed in all ramifications.

Her tweet reads, “Very shameless Minister. An absolute failure in every ramification.”