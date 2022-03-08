Atiku Abubakar Reacts To Murder Of 22-Year-Old BRT Passenger

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for justice for murdered Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

Atiku was optimistic that those responsible for the murder of Ayanwole should be brought to justice.

Taking to his Twitter account, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant, described Ayanwole’s murder as heartbreaking.

He wrote: “The reports of the murder of 22-year-old Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who went missing on a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit vehicle, is heartbreaking.

“The act of taking the life of another human under any circumstance is despicable. I hope that the culprit(s) will be brought to book.

“The family, especially the mother, needs all the support and assistance to overcome this tragedy.”

It could be recalled that the 22-year-old was missing after she boarded a BRT bus in Lagos State.

After alarms were raised, her corpse was found and the driver of the bus, Nice, was nabbed.