Atiku Frowns Over Farotimi’s Arrest, Calls For Immediate Release

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has called for the release of Dele Farotimi, a human rights activist from police custody.

The African Examiner had earlier reported the arrest of Farotimi on Tuesday by police officers from Ekiti State over allegations of defamation and cyberbullying.

Farotimi, who had been outspoken against some of the policies of the President Tinubu administration, was arrested at his Lagos office and transported to Ekiti state.

Atiku, reacting to the arrest of the activist in a post on X, stated that Farotimi’s arrest serves as a “grim reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship when the iron fist of tyranny sought to crush all dissent”.

“The arrest and detention of lawyer and human rights advocate, @DeleFarotimi, is unequivocally condemned,” the post reads.

“It serves as a grim reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship when the iron fist of tyranny sought to crush all dissent.

“I am made aware that Dele is being accused of defamation — an offense that, under normal circumstances, should not warrant the involvement of law enforcement.

“The Police’s intervention in such matters is nothing less than the use of a sledgehammer to swat a fly, an overreach of unimaginable proportions.

“This alarming trend, particularly the recent abduction — or rather, the arrest — of Dele Farotimi, is emblematic of this administration’s insidious agenda to suffocate the fundamental right to free expression.

“The aim is clear: to intimidate and harass citizens, particularly those who oppose the regime and the press, thus paving the way for the establishment of a one-party state.”

Atiku stated that the arrest of citizens in the present administration contradicts democratic principles and infringes on constitutionally guaranteed rights.

“It is imperative to remind the Tinubu administration that these repeated acts of arrest stand in direct contradiction to the principles of democracy,” he added.

“Freedom of speech and association are not privileges but constitutionally enshrined rights. If anyone feels wronged by defamatory words, they are free to seek redress in the courts, not at the hands of the state’s enforcers.

“It is an appalling abuse of power to use the Police as a tool for personal vendettas. In 2019, I was defamed.

“I did not involve the Police to flex muscles and intimidate the defaming citizen, but I took the case to court where I am currently seeking reliefs for the injuries to my name and integrity.

“Therefore, I call for the immediate and unconditional release of Dele Farotimi.”