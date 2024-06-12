Minimum Wage: No Agreement Yet With Federal Government – NLC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Wednesday, organised Labour rejected President Bola Tinubu’s claims that an agreement has been reached on new national minimum wages between the federal government and the group.

It is worth recalling that President Tinubu during his nationwide broadcast on Democracy Day, stated that an agreement had been reached on the new minimum wage between the Federal Government and organised labour.

However, reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the acting President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, disclosed that there was no agreement reached by the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage at the time negotiations ended on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The statement reads, “The NLC would have expected that the advisers of the President would have told him that we neither reached any agreement with the federal government and the employers on the base figure for a National Minimum Wage nor on its other components.

“Our demand still remains N250,000, (two hundred and fifty thousand Naira) only and we have not been given any compelling reasons to change this position which we consider a great concession by Nigerian workers during the tripartite negotiation process.

“We are therefore surprised at the submission of Mr. President over a supposed agreement. We believe that he may have been misled into believing that there was an agreement with the NLC and TUC. There was none and it is important that we let the President, Nigerians and other national stakeholders understand this immediately to avoid a mix-up in the ongoing conversation around the national minimum wage.”