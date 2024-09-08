Atiku Kicks Against Proposed VAT Increase

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has kicked against plans by the President Tinubu’s government to increase the value-added tax (VAT) from 7.5 percent to 10 percent.

Atiku, taking to his social media accounts on Sunday described the move as a “regressive and punitive policy”.

“President Bola Tinubu, alongside his coterie of advisers, has resolved to raise the VAT rate from 7.5% to 10%, even as the NNPCL has announced a soaring PMS price increase at the pump,” he said.

“This move unveils a new era of regressive and punitive policies, and its impact is destined to deepen the domestic cost-of-living crisis and exacerbate Nigeria’s already fragile economic growth.

“President Tinubu and his entourage seem to be resorting to their familiar tactic: heaping burdens upon the impoverished while steadfastly ignoring their extravagant excesses!

“Tinubu’s actions reflect a profound insensitivity to the plight of the less fortunate as he indulges in the opulent renovation of villas and the acquisition of new jets and vehicles for himself and his family.

“One need not be an economist to grasp the ominous implications of President Tinubu’s ill-conceived policies for Nigeria’s future.”

According to Atiku, the unending rise in taxes and interest rates has shown “excessively onerous, debilitating businesses of all sizes and leading to job losses while intensifying the suffering of the poor”.

He also stated that the manufacturing sector has endured “relentless strife since Tinubu’s ascendancy”, with its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) “diminishing by over 20% since December 2023, as reported by the NBS”.

He added: “In early August, Tinubu turned his attention to agriculture. As is customary with this administration, a new policy was clandestinely formulated and announced, permitting duty-free importation of agricultural commodities such as wheat, maize, and paddy, despite vehement opposition from farmer groups nationwide.

“This policy poses a grave threat to Nigeria’s food security ambitions, as local farmers, facing unfair competition from low-cost producers in Asia, Europe, and America, are compelled to reduce or entirely abandon their production efforts.”

According to Atiku, the injection of the policy “jeopardises job creation, wealth generation, and the sector’s long-term prosperity, casting a shadow over Nigeria’s sustainability and development”.

“President Tinubu and his advisers would be wise to redirect their efforts towards crafting sustainable solutions to the systemic shocks afflicting the economy rather than compounding the crisis with measures destined to ignite further turmoil,” Atiku added.

It is worth recalling that the chairman of the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, stated that there is a need for an increase in the VAT rate.