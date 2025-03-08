Atiku Rubbishes Reports Of Defection Reports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has stated that he has no plan to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There are reports that Atiku is about to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting to the reports in a statement issued on Saturday, Atiku’s media office stated that Atiku remains a bonafide member of the PDP.

According to the media office, the reports is a “fallacy” and it urged Nigerians to disregard them.

The statement read: “We have observed that some news platforms are peddling unverified information that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement reads.

“We wish to clarify that the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.”

“Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping the PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former Vice President is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.”