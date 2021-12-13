German Hospitals Say Full Lockdown Not Mandatory

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The German Hospital Federation, has come out against a general anti-coronavirus lockdown in Germany, saying it was not necessary for the time being to prevent their facilities from being overwhelmed.

Gerald Gass, Chairman of the hospital group, which represents hospital owners, told public broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

“A lockdown for everyone is not necessary, in the current situation, at least from our point of view.

“We would favour consistent contact restrictions, especially for the unvaccinated.

“Measures aimed at the unvaccinated have nothing to do with harassment but is more about taking precautions and that’s why it’s right.

“Compulsory vaccinations are already in place in Germany for staff in hospitals and nursing homes.

“The vaccination rate in hospitals is very high at over 90 per cent and we hope that there are only very few who will ultimately refuse in the long term and that we will then perhaps lose them in the end,’’ Gass said.

On the more sensitive question of compulsory vaccination for all Germans, currently considered by the government, Gass said “it would be a logical consequence if it actually turns out that Omicron virus is so contagious’’.

He said, then we need an even much higher vaccination rate than predicted for Alpha.