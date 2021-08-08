Just In: IPOB Suspends Sit-At-Home Order

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kanunta Kanu, younger brother to the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has postponed the sit-at-home order slated for (tomorrow) Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IPOB said a new date for the commencement of the sit-at-home order would be announced later.

“IPOB has listened to pleas from well-meaning individuals and groups within and outside Biafra land that we consider the fate of our children who will be involved in the NECO Exam and based on that, we decided to shift grounds over the sit-at-home order.

“IPOB on its part, having realized the academic deprivation the already marginalized Biafra students who entered for this year’s NECO would suffer, decided to suspend the sit-at-home order to a later date, to allow the students take their exams.

“As a group fighting for the liberation of her people from oppression from her enemies, we realized that it would amount to assisting the said enemies to inflict more harm on our children if we do not suspend the sit-at-home order to allow Biafra students take their exams

“While making it clear the sit-at-home order has not been cancelled but only suspended for the sake of Biafra students taking this year’s NECO Exam, the statement called on all IPOB global family members and Biafrans at large to await further directives in this regard.” the statement reads.























